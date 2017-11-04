Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The World’s Richest Person Just Sold $1.1 Billion In Stock – Forbes

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Forbes

The World's Richest Person Just Sold $1.1 Billion In Stock
Forbes
During this past week –his first full week as the richest person in the world — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sold one million of the company's shares, worth $1.1 billion, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. After
We need to 'get tech' or the future will be bleakHerald Sun
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sold more than $1 billion worth of stock this weekThe Verge
Jeff Bezos Sells $1.1 Billion Amazon Shares With Stock at RecordYahoo Finance
Financial Express –City A.M. –domain-B –SiliconBeat
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.