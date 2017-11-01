These Pre Wedding Photos Of Kenneth Okolie And Fiancee Is Everything

While Actor, Kenneth Okolie and his fiance, Jessica prepare for their white wedding which is slated to hold in December, the duo have released their adorable pre-wedding photos for viewing pleasure. The Anambra state born model and actor who some months back engaged his US Based girlfriend won the Mr Nigeria pageant in 2010. Kenneth …

