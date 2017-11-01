Pages Navigation Menu

These Pre Wedding Photos Of Kenneth Okolie And Fiancee Is Everything

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

While Actor, Kenneth Okolie and his fiance, Jessica prepare for their white wedding which is slated to hold in December, the duo have released their adorable pre-wedding photos for viewing pleasure. The Anambra state born model and actor who some months back engaged his US Based girlfriend won the Mr Nigeria pageant in 2010. Kenneth …

The post These Pre Wedding Photos Of Kenneth Okolie And Fiancee Is Everything appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

