Thibaut Courtois reveals why Chelsea sold Matic to Manchester United – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Thibaut Courtois reveals why Chelsea sold Matic to Manchester United
Daily Post Nigeria
Chelsea goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois has given reasons the club sold Nemanja Matic to Premier League rivals Manchester United. Courtois and Matic won two Premier League titles together but they will line up against each other on Sunday as Chelsea …
Manchester United star Juan Mata says revenge not on his mind ahead of Chelsea clash
Manchester United news and transfer rumours LIVE Jose Mourinho updates and fixtures latest
Soccer-Chelsea v Manchester United – Fans' view
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!