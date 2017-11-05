THIS WEEK: Dispute threatens Karamoja mining deal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents in Kosiroi village, Tapac sub-county in Moroto district in the north eastern part of the country have issued a warning to cancel a mining concession granted to Tororo Cement Limited over failure to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the local community.

Gerald Eneku, the Karamoja Inspector of Mines made the announcement during a dialogue between Tororo Cement and the community in Tapac.

Residents complained that for the last fifteen years, the company extracted marble stones in the area but never considered signing a MoU with them leaving them poor and marginalised.

Residents threatened to set ablaze trucks that supply the marble stones to the company. Residents added that Tororo cement has degraded their environment and there has been no compensation for those who have been misplaced. Company officials who attended the dialogue promised to address the issues urgently.

