THIS WEEK: Low turn up for LC voter registration

THIS WEEK: Low turn up for LC voter registration

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission witnessed a low turn up for the registration of voters for Women Council, Local Council I and II elections which will take place in a few days.

There was an average of 30 people registered at every polling station in the 59624 villages countrywide. Low turn up for registration was mostly witnessed in the districts of Lira, Oyam, Kakumiro, Masaka, Kibaale, Sembabule, Kyankwanzi, Lyantonde and Buikwe for elections that were last organised in 2001.

Voting for women council elections will take place on Nov 14, LC I on Nov 21 and LC II will be on Dec 7.

The criteria for voting in the LC polls requires residents to stand behind their preferred candidates, a decision that has been criticized by democracy activists as one that is likely to cause intimidation and violence in the exercise.

The post THIS WEEK: Low turn up for LC voter registration appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

