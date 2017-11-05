THIS WEEK: Opposition MPs return age limit cash

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan MPs have earned notoriety for their lavish demands from ipads, luxury SUVs to burial expenses on top of their hefty salaries and allowances but some opposition MPs surprised Ugandans when they returned money wired to their accounts for age limit bill consultations in their constituencies.

Shs29million was sent to each MP’s account by the Parliamentary Commission to conduct meetings with their constituents.

Opposition MPs led by their Chief Whip in Parliament Semujju Nganda called a press conference at Parliament and tabled wads of cash of the Shs29m and denounced the move as a bribe by President Museveni to influence the passing of the controversial age limit bill.

Other MPs that returned the cash were Serere Woman MP Angelline Osegge, Busongora North MP William Nzoghu, Rubaga North MP Moses Kasibante, Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi and Busiro East MP Medard Segonna.

The MPs said the allocation was a wastage of tax payers’ money amidst pressing demands like salary increases from doctors, teachers, etc.

