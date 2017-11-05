THIS WEEK: US supports development innovations in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The U.S. Mission to Uganda has announced its support to three organizations working in Uganda whose innovative ideas promise to improve the lives of thousands of Ugandans.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded $1.25 million to Instiglio, in partnership with Village Enterprise, for a program designed to help lift participating Ugandan and Kenyan households out of extreme poverty.

USAID also awarded $5 million to the One Acre Fund to deliver agricultural services to smallholder farmers in Uganda and Malawi.

These services include market-rate financing for farm inputs, seed and fertilizer distribution, crop insurance, and training.

With USAID’s support, the One Acre Fund will serve over 50,000 new clients, improve farmers’ profitability by 40 percent, and make investments in organizational infrastructure that will enable sustainable long-term growth.

Finally, USAID awarded $1.2 million to BURN Manufacturing, which produces low-cost cookstoves that reduce fuel consumption by almost 50 percent and have scored the highest possible rating for cleanliness in cookstoves.

USAID is supporting BURN’s expansion in Uganda, as well as an impact assessment, to better understand the health and economic benefits of its products.

