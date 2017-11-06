Pages Navigation Menu

Thor Ragnarok Smashes 2017 Record In Weekend Debut

Posted on Nov 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Thor Ragnarok, the third installment in the Disney and Marvel series made bank in one of the biggest opening weekends of the year. The action superhero flick starring Chris Hemsworth is expected to clear $121 million in America and Canada. Ragnarok‘s haul represents the fourth-largest debut of 2017, behind Beauty and the Beast ($174.8 million), Guardians of the Galaxy…

