Timi Dakolo ‘Worried’ Over His Wife’s S3xy Look For Girls’ Night Out (Photo)

Timi Dakolo is not pleased with his wife looking too hot for her girls night out and have asked well meaning Yoruba demons not to mind her when she starts shaking her b*tt in the club. In a post on his gram, the West African Idol winner cried out; PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT:PLEASE IF YOU SEE THIS …

The post Timi Dakolo ‘Worried’ Over His Wife’s S3xy Look For Girls’ Night Out (Photo) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

