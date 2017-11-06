Tithe controversy: Adeboye counsels christian faithful

By Olayinka Latona

LAGOS—THE General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye yesterday addressed the recent tithe controversy that has been generating series of arguments on the social media by advising Christians especially his members on the dangers attached to none compliance to paying of tithe.

In his sermon tagged: Breaking Forth during a special prayer programme for Fathers, Intending Fathers and their families at the national headquarters of the church, Throne of Grace Parish in Ebute-Meta, Lagos, Pastor Adeboye asked the congregation to avoid divine curse like a plaque by pleasing God and also in paying of their tithe.

Enumerating secrets of breaking forth, Adeboye used the opportunity to react to controversial online personality, Daddy Freeze who said no Nigerian Prophet, Pastor or General Overseer is qualified to receive tithes from their members.

According to Freeze, tithe was meant to be eaten with our families in the house of God, it is biblical to use your tithe and buy beer and drink in the house of God.

Adeboye however debunked Freeze’s opinion saying ‘even mad people will not come to church to drink alcohol’.

In his words: “Avoid divine curse like a plaque, somebody show me something on the internet on the question of paying tithe or not and the fellow said tithe is suppose to be used to buy alcohol and drink in the church.

“Now you know who is talking, even mad people will not come to church to drink alcohol, no matter how crazy that fellow is, asked him to come to church and drink beer, he will tell you that he is not that crazy, because even in his madness, he knows that it is the house of God and he will refuse to do such thing. But this fellow said otherwise that tithe ought to be used to drink alcohol.

“I know who is talking and I did not want to worry myself about such person. But please do not let anybody get you into trouble by attracting God’s curse to yourself, please pay your tithe.”

“I have said it before and I will say it again and again, if your physical father curse you, it can be cancel by your spiritual father, if your spiritual father curse you it can be cancel by the general overseer, if your general overseer curse you, you can fast and pray to your father in heaven but it God curses you, where will you go, he asked.

The post Tithe controversy: Adeboye counsels christian faithful appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

