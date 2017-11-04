Tiwa Savage, Jidenna thrill at Heineken’s ‘Live Your Music’ parties

Mavin Records first lady, Tiwa Savage, joined Nigerian born America based pop singer, Jidenna, to thrill Heineken premium brand consumers at the ‘Live Your Music’ parties, held both in Abuja and Lagos respectively.

Hosted by Jidenna, the first party held on October 27 in Abuja, while the finale, which also served as the after-party for the Heineken-headlined Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017, held at the Eko Atlantic, Lagos on Saturday, October 28, 2017, with musical thrills from Mavin songstress, Tiwa Savage, alongside Jidenna.

DJ Big N and DJ Neptune set the ball rolling at the Lagos party as they took guests on a rollercoaster ride of musical hits from Nigeria’s top musicians, tuning up the atmosphere for an exciting night of entertainment panache.

Anchored by popular radio personality and hype man, Do-2d-tun, the special feature of the night, ‘The Takeover session’, provided guests the opportunity to ‘live their music’ as the crowd had the chance to openly vote for their favourite songs through the Heineken Live Your Music wristbands they wore. The songs with the highest votes were played in real time from the DJ’s turntable set to the ecstatic delight of the crowd.

Excited choruses, bright lights, interesting dance moves were all in the fun mix as Jidenna led the crowd into pulsating sessions of good music. He took the crowd on a jolly ride as he performed his monster hits ‘Classic Man’, ‘Little Bit More’, ‘Particular’ and a premiere of his latest single ‘Boomerang’. It was undoubtedly a classic one from the Chief. Musical performance was also provided by Mavin artiste, Tiwa Savage.

The post Tiwa Savage, Jidenna thrill at Heineken’s ‘Live Your Music’ parties appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

