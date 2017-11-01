Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tiwa Savage talks Taking over the Music Industry, Inspirations & Positivity in New Interview

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

In a male-dominated industry, Tiwa Savage is paving the way for artists to be referred to as artists not based on their genders but on impact. Tiwa talks to Guardian Life Magazine about her goal as an artist, why she decided to move back home and who inspired her. Read excerpts from the interview below: On moving back home …

The post Tiwa Savage talks Taking over the Music Industry, Inspirations & Positivity in New Interview appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.