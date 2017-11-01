Tobacco Company Infractions And Another Damning Report

By Philip Jakpor

In the last six months the tobacco corporations have been very much in the news for very many bad reasons. As an instance, British America Tobacco (BAT) was linked to the exploitation of unstable and unregulated environments especially in war-ravaged African countries to market its products, among a host of deceitful business activities.

A Guardian UK report on 18 August 2017 gave an in-depth of BAT activities, including its ongoing investigation by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in relation to corruption and bribery allegations in East Africa exposed by whistleblower Paul Hopkins.

Hopkins, who had worked for BAT in Kenya for 13 years, leaked hundreds of documents — including internal emails and secret recordings he had made — which showed BAT officials engaged in bribery with local politicians and civil servants.

The leaked material formed the basis of BBC Panorama’s “The Secrets of Big Tobacco.”

Philip Morris International (PMI) would seem to have a larger share of infractions including a Reuters investigation, cataloguing the company’s dare-devilry aimed at influencing delegations to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control meetings. The report in July 2017 also exposed a colossal, secret campaign by PMI to undermine the FCTC through numerous legal suits in Australia, Uruguay and other countries. Reuters reporters perused internal documents of PMI and unearthed details of the company’s operations, including a clandestine corporate lobbying campaign.

With 600 corporate affairs executives, according to a November 2015 internal email, PMI has one of the world’s biggest corporate lobbying arms. That army, and $7 billion-plus in annual net profit, gives Philip Morris the resources to overwhelm the FCTC.

Lately, PMI has also been enmeshed in another scandal involving it’s $80 million so-called smoke-free foundation which the WHO dubbed a “conflict of interest” that it will not partner with and cautioned governments not to have anything to do with.

While that announcement would have seemed somewhat positive for the unenlightened, the WHO and those who know better interpret the PMI plan as another spin and publicity stunt since the same corporation continues to aggressively market its deadly products and fight verified policies to reduce smoking and save lives around the globe.

The damning findings in a national research released this week by the Nigerian Tobacco Control Research Group (NTCRG), the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN), and the African Tobacco Control Alliance (ATCA) has added another layer of explicit information on how far the tobacco industry will go to secure more lungs for its products.

The findings contained in the Big Tobacco Tiny Targets Nigeria Report showed how tobacco companies strategically situate tobacco products and advertisements near primary and secondary schools in the country with the aim of enticing kids to try the products and ultimately, get addicted. Five states of the federation cited as case studies of this dangerous practice are Enugu, Oyo, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Lagos.

Research has proves that a survey of 221 schools in the five states revealed the: Sales of tobacco products along paths of Primary and Secondary schools, the displayed of tobacco products next to sweets and drinks, making them easily accessible; and Sales of single tobacco sticks at very affordable rates.

Mutilated health warning signs w. Unmutilated ones are mostly hidden from view Display of tobacco products in movables carts; Mobile Points of Sale (MPOS), a well branded sales kiosks to attract impulsive buyers.

Among a host of suggestions, the research called for Urgent passage of the regulations guiding implementation of the National Tobacco Control Act 2015 by the National Assembly and Proactive prohibition of placement of tobacco products within 100m of any educational institution by the federal, state and local education authorities.

It also demanded the enforcement of the comprehensive prohibition of tobacco advertising promotion and sponsorship (TAPS) and setting up of a framework for monitoring the implementation of the ban on single sticks and cigarettes packs with less than 20 sticks as detailed in the National Tobacco Control Act 2015.

Beyond the report, experts agree that as smoking declines in the west, big tobacco is seeking to expand into Nigeria and other countries that have not implemented tobacco control measures.

Nigeria can no longer stand aloof as there is a global consensus about how to reduce tobacco use, which PMI, BAT and other tobacco entities will not want to broach. The WHO-FCTC points to strong tobacco control policies such as higher tobacco taxes, graphic health warnings and bans on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship as the way to go.

The Federal Ministry of Health must now act with speed and precision. There is no time than now to put in place effective regulations for implementation of the National Tobacco Control Act 2015,which has been waiting for implementation over two years,after it was signed into law by former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

While the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole gave a nod for nine key provisions of the Act to be enforced by December this year, there is no indication that the enforcement agencies have received their brief on what to do.

Even as Nigeria continues to foot-drag, the tobacco companies continue to evolve new tactics to frustrate any policy that will whittle their influence and profits. Some of the documented strategies they use include: Lobbying lawmakers, bureaucrats and other government officials.

Trying to move tobacco issues away from health departments,Deploying third parties, including retail groups, to make its case and exert pressure on decision-makers

Engaging the media on tobacco issues and generating public debate to influence decision-makers.