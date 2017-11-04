Pages Navigation Menu

Today’s Noisemakers: Dr Joe Abah, Fani-Kayode, Funmi Iyanda and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Ife

Ife sent out an SOS, but instead of help, what she received was totally devastating. Her thread will make you weep for Africa.

Take a look:

Reactions:

2. Ms Boateng

According to the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, Buhari has created 7 million jobs.

 

Well, according to Omojuwa, it’s time Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria submitted themselves for psychiatry tests.

He has a point. Nigeria is just coming out of a year-long recession, and companies were one of the hardest hit, ergo no jobs! How then did Mr Ngige happen upon this figure?

Ms Boateng tried to help us resolve this itchy question. Here’s what she found out:

Na wa.

3. Femi Fani-Kayode

We are not certain what Fani-Kayode is responding to exactly. But we say a big Amin.

4. Mustapha

What are the things your children won’t believe about you? Mustapha tells his:

5. Dr Joe Abah

The good doctor is fed up with Nigerians sitting on the fence. Pick a side:

6. Funmi Iyanda

Media entrepreneur lays out her manifesto.

7. @theBlack Hermit

Nigerians do this all the time: stroll into other people’s tweets to say crap in the name of being woke. Take this post below. This dude was celebrating his girl and what did the hater below say?

Just negodu.

Anyway, here’s the Black Hermit’s take on these things- especially when it’s men who are the culprits.

Reactions:

Ouch.

Bonus

Sam Hart’s experience is at the same time touching and hilarious.

Pele.

 

 

