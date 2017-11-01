Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Toke Makinwa Has An Uncontrollable Crush On Anthony Joshua And This Is Prove

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

  Toke Makinwa Wants To Have Anthony Joshua As Her Birthday Gift Toke Makinwa in anticipation for her birthday on the 3rd of November has declared she wants Heavyweight Champ, Anthony Joshua as a gift for her birthday. Toke is not the first female Nigerian celebrity to develop such level of crush for the Boxer, other celebrities have in recent times …

The post Toke Makinwa Has An Uncontrollable Crush On Anthony Joshua And This Is Prove appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.