Toke Makinwa launches bag collection The “TM Tote” on her birthday

Posted on Nov 4, 2017

Just one year after she launched her best seller book ‘On Becoming’ , media personality, Toke Makinwa who turned 33 today has also launched her bag collection the ‘TM Tote’. Toke Makinwa who shared photos of the bags, wrote; “#OnBecomingmore last year we launched a book, this year my name is on a BAG. Life is …

