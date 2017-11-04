Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tonto Dikeh Shows Off Her Hot Laps In A Sexy Way… Fans React (Photos)

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Wow, popular actress, Tonto Dikeh has just got her fans talking again after she posted these photos of her on Instagram. The actress whose marriage recently crashed but has been rumored to be dating one Nigerian big boy living abroad seems to be currently having a good time at the moment. See the photos below […]

The post Tonto Dikeh Shows Off Her Hot Laps In A Sexy Way… Fans React (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.