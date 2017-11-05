Tottenham edge past Palace with Son winner – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Tottenham edge past Palace with Son winner
Vanguard
Tottenham Hotspur rode their luck before Son Heung-min earned them a 1-0 victory over bottom club Crystal Palace to consolidate their place in the Premier League's top four on Sunday. Mauricio Pochettino's side, fresh from beating European champions …
