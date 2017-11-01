Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

TransferWise to make pound-naira transfer 20% cheaper

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Technology | 0 comments

TransferWise to make pound-naira transfer 20% cheaper

TransferWise to make pound-naira transfer 20% cheaper

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

For its second coming to Nigeria’s money transfer space, TransferWise said its target is to make sending money from pound sterling to naira 20 percent cheaper. The London-based financial technology (fintech) company announced last week that it was collaborating with Nigerian-owned Flutterwave to provide customers outside Nigeria following renewed confidence in the manner the Central…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post TransferWise to make pound-naira transfer 20% cheaper appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.