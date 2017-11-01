Transsion unveils itel devices, marks 10

By Princewill Ekwujuru & Yusuf kazeem

TRANSSION Holding, manufacturers of itel, a phone device, has introduced three phones, itel S12, S32 and S32 LTE into the Nigeria market as it marks tenth anniversary. The phones are dual selfie enabled.

Addressing newsmen, the Marketing Communications Manager, Oke Umurhohwo, at the unveiling of the devices in Lagos said the new itel Selfie centric phones are affordable, sleek and of high quality.

He said: “At itel Mobile, we understand the demand of our customers, hence the reason we are introducing the most affordable dual selfie camera phones in Africa. These new itel phones come with an innovative front camera that can accommodate more people in a single selfie.

“Compared to the previous S31, the latest S32 boasts of 63° portrait lens for solo selfie and an ultra-wide 86° angle lens which makes it easy for users to take group selfie. We believe that by providing customers with affordable, reliable and trendy mobile devices, we can allow more people to get connected with the rest of the world in an efficient way.

“With such belief in mind, itel is continually making efforts to get close to customers and understand their needs and expectations in various ways, so as to continue to meet their expectations.” According to him, “itel mobile has positioned itself in Africa inspired by a mission to empower everyone with seamless mobile communication through reliable, trendy and affordable mobile devices.”

He added: “Over the past decade, the brand has become a household name in the industry spreading its presence to over 50 countries across the globe. In 2016, itel sold a landmark of 50 million devices, to become the top mobile brand in Africa.”

The post Transsion unveils itel devices, marks 10 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

