Trump begins Process to Cancel Green Card Lottery after Manhattan Attack

United States President Donald Trump has said that he will begin the process to end what is popularly referred to as the Green Card Lottery. Trump, reacting to the attack in Manhattan which left 8 people dead, wrote on his Twitter that the terrorist arrived into the US through the lottery. He wrote: The terrorist came […]

The post Trump begins Process to Cancel Green Card Lottery after Manhattan Attack appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

