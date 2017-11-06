Trump is a part of God’s plan – Denzel Washington

Academy winning actor, Denzel Washington has called on youth across the world not to lose their faith in the perilous times of social media. Washington also said President Donald Trump is not to blame for the divisiveness and anger in today’s society, saying there would be a need for this generation to unite like never…

The post Trump is a part of God’s plan – Denzel Washington appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

