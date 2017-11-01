Trump ‘politicising’ NY attack, Senate Democratic leader Schumer says

New York Senator Chuck Schumer accused U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday of politicising the deadly Manhattan truck attack, which authorities have labelled a terrorist incident.

Trump tweeted that the suspect, believed to be an immigrant from Uzbekistan, had entered the United States through a visa lottery system established through 1990 legislation that then-congressman Schumer sponsored.

Trump called it “a Chuck Schumer beauty” and touted his plans for a “merit based” immigration system.

Schumer, a member of the upper chamber since 1999 and leader of the opposition Democratic minority in the Senate since January, tweeted soon after: “I guess it’s not too soon to politicize a tragedy.”

He insisted that immigration is “good for America.”

“President Trump, instead of politicising and dividing America, which he always seems to do at times of national tragedy, should be focusing on the real solution, anti-terrorism funding, which he proposed cutting in his most recent budget,” Schumer said.

The Diversity Immigrant Visa, often called the green card lottery, grants the recipient permanent U.S. residency.

Around 50,000 people annuallyhave been given the visa out of the millions who apply.

