Trump ‘politicising’ NY attack, Senate Democratic leader Schumer says

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments

New York Senator Chuck Schumer accused U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday of politicising the deadly Manhattan truck attack, which authorities have labelled a terrorist incident. Trump tweeted that the suspect, believed to be an immigrant from Uzbekistan, had entered the United States through a visa lottery system established through 1990 legislation that then-congressman Schumer…

