Trump tackles North Korea and trade in Asia diplomacy blitz – SBS
|
SBS
|
Trump tackles North Korea and trade in Asia diplomacy blitz
SBS
US President Trump has begun his maiden tour of Asia, a region beset with tensions over a nuclear-armed North Korea. SBS Asia Correspondent Katrina Yu explains what's on his agenda, and why the stakes are so high. By. Katrina Yu. 43 MINS AGO …
'Marvellous friends': Trump and Abe get into swing of things on golf course
Republican Party, North Korea, Tax Reform: Your Weekend Briefing
After golf diplomacy in Japan, Trump tackles North Korea
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!