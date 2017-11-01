Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tunji Andrews & Honey Ogundeyi discuss The Wedding Industry on a New Episode of “Analyse This” – BellaNaija

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Tunji Andrews & Honey Ogundeyi discuss The Wedding Industry on a New Episode of “Analyse This”
BellaNaija
On this episode of Analyse This, Honey Ogundeyi and Tunji Andrews discuss the growing wedding industry in Nigeria and the potential and opportunities within the Industry. They are joined by Yewande Abiose, CEO, Rent-A-Party who shares interesting …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.