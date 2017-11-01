Pages Navigation Menu

Turkish Airlines Open Field – Sanderson Farms Championship Golf Player Roster

The 2017 Turkish Airlines Open will be hosted at the Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey between Thursday November 2nd and Sunday November 5th.

The Turkish Airlines Open player lineup has been announced includes 78 players. The defending champion at the 2017 Turkish Airlines Open, Thorbjørn Olsen, is included in the tournament entry list.

2017 Turkish Airlines Open Player List

The Turkish Airlines Open field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 Turkish Airlines Open, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players
Leon Acikalin (AM) Tyrrell Hatton Andres Romero
Ali Altuntas Benjamin Hebert Justin Rose
Kiradech Aphibarnrat Scott Hend Callum Shinkwin
Nino Bertasio David Horsey Marcel Siem
Lucas Bjerregaard Scott Jamieson Lee Slattery
Alexander Björk Andrew Johnston Jordan Smith
Thomas Bjørn Martin Kaymer Matthew Southgate
Grégory Bourdy Søren Kjeldsen Henrik Stenson
Sam Brazel Pablo Larrazábal Richard Sterne
Dean Burmester Alexander Levy Brandon Stone
Jorge Campillo Haotong Li Graeme Storm
George Coetzee David Lipsky Andy Sullivan
Nicolas Colsaerts Mike Lorenzo-Vera Julian Suri
Austin Connelly Shane Lowry Hideto Tanihara
Andrew Dodt Joost Luiten Peter Uihlein
David Drysdale Edoardo Molinari Anthony Wall
Victor Dubuisson Thorbjørn Olesen Matt Wallace
Paul Dunne Adrian Otaegui Jeunghun Wang
Nacho Elvira Renato Paratore Paul Waring
Matthew Fitzpatrick Matthieu Pavon Marc Warren
Tommy Fleetwood Eddie Pepperell Romain Wattel
Ryan Fox Thomas Pieters Lee Westwood
Marcus Fraser Haydn Porteous Bernd Wiesberger
Dylan Frittelli Ian Poulter Chris Wood
Stephen Gallacher Richie Ramsay Taner Yamac (AM)
Padraig Harrington Robert Rock Fabrizio Zanotti

