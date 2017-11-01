Turkish Airlines Open Field – Sanderson Farms Championship Golf Player Roster

The 2017 Turkish Airlines Open will be hosted at the Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey between Thursday November 2nd and Sunday November 5th.

The Turkish Airlines Open player lineup has been announced includes 78 players. The defending champion at the 2017 Turkish Airlines Open, Thorbjørn Olsen, is included in the tournament entry list.

2017 Turkish Airlines Open Player List

The Turkish Airlines Open field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 Turkish Airlines Open, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players Leon Acikalin (AM) Tyrrell Hatton Andres Romero Ali Altuntas Benjamin Hebert Justin Rose Kiradech Aphibarnrat Scott Hend Callum Shinkwin Nino Bertasio David Horsey Marcel Siem Lucas Bjerregaard Scott Jamieson Lee Slattery Alexander Björk Andrew Johnston Jordan Smith Thomas Bjørn Martin Kaymer Matthew Southgate Grégory Bourdy Søren Kjeldsen Henrik Stenson Sam Brazel Pablo Larrazábal Richard Sterne Dean Burmester Alexander Levy Brandon Stone Jorge Campillo Haotong Li Graeme Storm George Coetzee David Lipsky Andy Sullivan Nicolas Colsaerts Mike Lorenzo-Vera Julian Suri Austin Connelly Shane Lowry Hideto Tanihara Andrew Dodt Joost Luiten Peter Uihlein David Drysdale Edoardo Molinari Anthony Wall Victor Dubuisson Thorbjørn Olesen Matt Wallace Paul Dunne Adrian Otaegui Jeunghun Wang Nacho Elvira Renato Paratore Paul Waring Matthew Fitzpatrick Matthieu Pavon Marc Warren Tommy Fleetwood Eddie Pepperell Romain Wattel Ryan Fox Thomas Pieters Lee Westwood Marcus Fraser Haydn Porteous Bernd Wiesberger Dylan Frittelli Ian Poulter Chris Wood Stephen Gallacher Richie Ramsay Taner Yamac (AM) Padraig Harrington Robert Rock Fabrizio Zanotti

