Twins float platform for authors, artists

By Amaka Abayomi

A SET of identical twins, Chika and Chidi Nwaogu, have floated Publiseer, a platform to help struggling Nigerian authors and artists publish their works everywhere for free.

Giving reasons for setting up the publishing outfit, the twin brothers, both computer programmers, said “Millions of talents in Nigeria remain undiscovered due to lack of resources and funds to get published. For some that struggle to publish their works, promoting and getting words out about it becomes a challenge, so they remain like others who are yet to even get creative.

So far, Publiseer has published 60 books and musical albums on 400 online stores across 100 countries.

The start-up has so much potential that it has received international appraisal. According to Tech Gist Africa, “The company is built upon the belief that every good work deserves to be published and released to the wider masses. To achieve this, they created their platform that allows artists and authors to publish their works online for free.”

A Colombian technology news blog, StartUp Beat, has this to say about Publiseer: “A Nigerian startup, Publiseer, provides authors and artistes with a chance to have their work seen by the rest of the world. The platform allows said artists and authors to publish their works on Amazon, Play Store and Apple store – free-of-charge.

Giving Publiseer a 4.5 rating, Tech Next said: “I will give this start-up a 4.5 rating of five, seeing the innovation is another good step in the digitisation of Nigeria, and is also timely and almost altruistic, although time will tell if it will be truly beneficial to the Nigerian creator.”

Founders Africa said: “Publiseer is providing a very valuable service that would be useful to many. With millions of aspiring authors and artists in Nigeria, who have not been able to get themselves out there as a result of lack of funds, the platform has a lot of potential of making a name for itself and being a go-to place for publishing within a short period of time.”

