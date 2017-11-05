Twitter influencer Omojuwa Threatens to reveal details of corrupt Airport workers

Popular Twitter influencer, Japhet Omojuwa, has revealed that he has details of corrupt custom officer working at the Airport. Japhet lamented the high level of corruption which has taken over the Nigerian system, and blamed the Government for not curbing it. He claims to have the contact of some of these officers, who he said…

