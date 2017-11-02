Twitter user calls out man who allegedly steals his phone and accessed his bank account

A Twitter user Opeyemi Adekola has publicly called out the man whom he claims stole his phone and accessed his bank account, using the banking details stored on the phone. He shared the guy’s pics along with banking transactions he claims not to have authorised. See below…

The post Twitter user calls out man who allegedly steals his phone and accessed his bank account appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

