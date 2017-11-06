Two feared dead as police, Islamic Movement clash in Kano

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO – Islamic Movement in Nigeria says two unidentified members of the sect were killed by mobile policemen in Kano during Arbaeen annual trek Sunday

A statement by the sect that was signed by Ibrahim Musa, Media Forum of the sect said that “thousands of IMN members started the trek from Kofar Mazugal inside Kano metropolis in the morning around 10:00am, observed afternoon prayers at Kofar Nasarawa and terminated today’s trek at the popular Lado overhead bridge.”

The statement further revealed “it was while people were dispersing that mobile policemen arrived the scene and started firing teargas and eventually live bullets.”

Ibrahim Musa said “a muslim brother and sister were confirmed shot and killed by the police and their corpses taken by their attackers. Many people were reportedly injured.”

The statement reads “when news spread that mobile police had laid siege on the Arbaeen trekkers in the outskirts of Kano, a London based human rights group, IHRC, issued a press release calling for restraint on the part of the police authorities.”

“We are deeply concerned at reports of this build-up given the past attacks on the Islamic Movement by the police and armed forces. We demand the Nigeria police and authorities de-escalate the situation immediately,” said Islamic Human Rights Council (IHRC).”

However while terminating today’s trek, a leading member of IMN, Dr. Sunusi Abdulqadir, called on members of IMN to go back home peacefully as they came, and return tomorrow to continue the march to Zaria.

In a reaction, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, the local police spokesman in Kano denied knowledge of casualties, adding that no one was arrested either.

DSP Majia said “we had an understanding with the leadership of the group on the need to suspend religious procession in the light of fragile security in the city and I don’t know of any death ”

