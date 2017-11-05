Pages Navigation Menu

TY Bello & Sinach link up for Spontaneous Worship & it’s Amazing! | WATCH

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

What happens when two of Nigeria’s most gifted songbirds join voices lifted towards the worship of the most high? You need to watch this video with TY Bello & Sinach singing a spontaneous worship number titled “Peace“. She wrote on her Instagram page: Sinach , TY Bello and George : PEACE( edited ) … ‘I […]

The post TY Bello & Sinach link up for Spontaneous Worship & it’s Amazing! | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

