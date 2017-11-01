Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

U.S. intentionally provoking Iran by escalating sanctions – Russian Deputy Minister

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The U.S. is intentionally provoking Iran by escalating sanctions against Tehran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday. Ryabkov said Russia would like to avoid the situation where the Iran nuclear deal is jeopardised by such actions. “There are no doubts that those in the United States who want to ceaselessly escalate the anti-Iran…

The post U.S. intentionally provoking Iran by escalating sanctions – Russian Deputy Minister appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.