Uber to insure passengers for up to Sh150k
Nairobi News
Uber to insure passengers for up to Sh150k
Nairobi News
Online taxi hailing firm Uber on Tuesday announced it will provide insurance cover for riders in each trip. Users will get between sh6,000 and sh150,000 worth of emergency medical evacuation, treatment and compensation in case of accidents.
Ubers users to receive up to Sh150,000 in accident cover
