Ubi Franklin Has This To Say To Daddy Freeze’s Opinion On Paying Of Tithes

Ubi Franklin, who was a guest on the show, shared his opinion on Tithing and dismissed Freeze’s criticism against enriching pastors through it. According to him; “I pay my tithe. I’m not even interested in that rubbish Freeze is saying. I believe part of my success and how I’m growing is because how I’m able …

The post Ubi Franklin Has This To Say To Daddy Freeze’s Opinion On Paying Of Tithes appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

