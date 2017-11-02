UCL: Tottenham sink Real, Aguero breaks City’s goal-scoring record

UEFA Champions League (UCL) title holders Real Madrid suffered one of their worst European competition defeat on Wednesday as Dele Alli scored twice in Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-1 victory at Wembley. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victory against the Spanish giants put the London club into the last 16 stage of the UCL clash. Both sides began the night locked together as joint Group H leaders, but Tottenham were far superior as they ended Madrid’s 30-match unbeaten run in UCL group games in stunning fashion.

