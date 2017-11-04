UN meeting with Ohanaeze is aimed at deceiving Igbos – IPOB

The Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) has described the meeting between a United Nations delegation and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo as a “lie”.

A UN team led by Mohamed Ibn Chambas, a special representative of Secretary General of UN, Antonio Guterres, on Thursday in Enugu met with the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by its President-General, John Nwodo.

But IPOB in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful on Friday said the meeting was aimed at hoodwinking people.

He said Mohammed Ibn Chambas was not not working for the current UN Secretary General, Antonio Guiterres, “but was appointed by a former UN Scribe, Ban Ki-Moon as his Special Representative in West Africa. ”

“We would like to use this opportunity to inform the worldwide family of IPOB and the rest of the civilised world that this purported visit from the UN never happened. In short, it is a fabricated lie designed to deceive the gullible and fool the discerning.

“The Ohanaeze hastily packaged a Ghanaian of Hausa Fulani ethnicity resident in Abuja, Ibn Mohammed Chambas, to come and hoodwink the people into believing that Antonio Guiterres, the current UN Secretary General, was in support of the cold blooded murder of unarmed civilians in Abia State,” IPOB said.

“IPOB Attorneys in New York have been instructed to write to the office of the Secretary General of the United Nations to seek clarifications on some of the quotes attributed to Ibn Mohammed Chambas during his purported visit to Enugu, to understand if the United Nations is now openly endorsing ethnic cleansing and genocide in Biafraland,” he added.

