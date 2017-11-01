Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UN says 15m girls forced into sex by partners, relatives, friends

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The UN on Wednesday said 15 million teenage girls worldwide have been forced into sex, often by partners, relatives or friends, yet only one in 100 sought help. UNICEF on Wednesday said in a report which examined data from more than 40 countries, that Cameroon had the highest rate of sexual violence, with one in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.