Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UNILAG withdraws 2017/2018 admission list over alleged irregularities

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has withdrawn the admission list for candidates who have chosen to study in the university during the 2017/2018 academic session, which it earlier released last week.  The development has created palpable tension and anxiety among many parents and candidates, especially those whose names had appeared in […]

UNILAG withdraws 2017/2018 admission list over alleged irregularities

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.