UNIPORT expels 47 graduates, 17 undergraduates; rusticates 6

Posted on Nov 6, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Senate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has expelled 47 graduates and 17 undergraduates. The management also withdrew 4 higher degrees, 4 first degrees and rusticated 6 undergraduates for various offences. The university’s official newspaper, Uniport Weekly, reports that the punishment was meted out as a result of various act of misconduct considered […]

