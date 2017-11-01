#UnitedBehind: Eight arrested after sit-in at NPA office – Independent Online
Independent Online
#UnitedBehind: Eight arrested after sit-in at NPA office
Independent Online
Cape Town – The United Behind movement was adamant in its demand that the National Prosecution Authority put President Jacob Zuma behind bars. The movement made this call during a staged sit-in the NPA's Cape Town offices on Wednesday afternoon.
