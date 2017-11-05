Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Unity Bank Defeats SEC To Lift CBN’s 2017 Trophy

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

By Kayode Tokede, Lagos –

Unity Bank Plc has lifted  the trophy of the 31st edition of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sponsored Financial Institutions Football League after beating Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) 1-0 at Lafia Stadium, Nasarawa State.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

For emerging tops at the competition, Unity Bank got N2 million prize and a trophy as its reward for outperforming 12 other teams that participated in this year’s tourney.

A statement by Head, Corporate Communications of Unity Bank Plc, Mr. Matthew Obiazikwor, commended the CBN and the Nigeria Football Federation for a seamless collaboration which resulted in high quality soccer artistry witnessed in the 2017 tournament.

“We are thrilled for clinching the highly coveted gold medal which indicates our leadership  in the sport while also attesting to the resilience and fitness of our workforce; attributes that any organization should be proud of”, he stated.

He also praised the excellent team spirit and discipline of the players that led to this successful outing and expressed optimism that the team would sustain its winning streak in the next year’s competition as the defending champion. It will be recalled that Unity Bank was drawn into Group A comprising two other teams from where it progressed to the final and eventual victory.

The post Unity Bank Defeats SEC To Lift CBN’s 2017 Trophy appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.