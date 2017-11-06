Unpaid workers’ salaries: Futility of bailouts – The Punch
Unpaid workers' salaries: Futility of bailouts
WITH workers' agitation over unpaid salaries at a feverish pitch, state governors have instigated a fresh bailout package from the Federal Government. In line with this, the Nigerian Governors' Forum has made a strong case with President Muhammadu …
Unpaid salaries in Kogi
