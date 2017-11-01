UPDATE: ‘Two Nigerians in South African prison Prince Charles Obi and Dickson Nwodi masterminded Ozubulu massacre’ – Police

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Garba Umar, on Wednesday, unmasked two suspects behind the invasion and killing of 18 worshipers at St. Philip Catholic Church, Ozubulu. The suspects are Prince Charles Obi a.k.a Gozila and Dickson Nwodi. According to the police, the duo are serving murder sentences in South African prisons. Umar disclosed […]

The post UPDATE: ‘Two Nigerians in South African prison Prince Charles Obi and Dickson Nwodi masterminded Ozubulu massacre’ – Police appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

