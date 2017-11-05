Valverde: Suarez Has Killer Instincts

Ernesto Valverde claims Barcelona striker, Luis Suarez is a killer and has seen signs of him returning to form.

The Uruguay international forward has scored only three goals from eight games, failing to net on Saturday, in the 2-1 win over Sevilla.

Despite the decrease in form of Suarez, Valverde trusts he will find his best form in no time.

“We talk a lot about Suarez lately, but I’m pleased to have him because of how he works and all the things he gives us,” he said.

“He is a killer.

“Despite the fact he’s not scoring lately, he always has chances, [against Sevilla] too. And that is a good sign.”

The post Valverde: Suarez Has Killer Instincts appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

