Vanessa Mdee stars in Cassper Nyovest’s New Music Video “Baby Girl” | Watch on BN

South African rapper and arguably the hottest name in rap in Africa – Cassper Nyovest premieres the official music video for his single “Baby Girl” taken off his 2017 album “Thuto”. Tanzanian superstar Vanessa Mdee stars in the video. Hit Play below!

The post Vanessa Mdee stars in Cassper Nyovest’s New Music Video “Baby Girl” | Watch on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

