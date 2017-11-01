Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VAT contributes N797bn to Federation Account – Adeosun

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

MINISTER of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has revealed that the grossed Revenue from Value Added Tax into the Federation Account between January and October 2017 amounts (VAT) N797.51 billion. This was made known in a statement yesterday. She stated that the non-oil revenue represents 46.15 per cent of the 2017 VAT budget of N1.728 trillion./ […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.