VAT contributes N797bn to Federation Account – Adeosun

MINISTER of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has revealed that the grossed Revenue from Value Added Tax into the Federation Account between January and October 2017 amounts (VAT) N797.51 billion. This was made known in a statement yesterday. She stated that the non-oil revenue represents 46.15 per cent of the 2017 VAT budget of N1.728 trillion./ […]

