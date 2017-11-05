Vatican Address to Highlight Bitcoin Use in Human Slave Trade

The Vatican is soon to host an address on how bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are being used in the modern-day slave trade. To be held today at the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences (PASS) in the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church, the talk by Bank of Montreal senior manager Joseph Mari is to provide […]

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk.

