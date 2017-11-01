Vet doctor wants FG to provide land, loans to livestock farmers

A veterinary doctor, Dr Mutiu Oladele-Bukola, has advised the Federal and State Governments to provide loans and land to livestock farmers to boost food production.

Oladele-Bukola of the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Ibadan, made the call on Wednesday in an interview with newsmen in Ibadan.

According to him, this will improve the nation’s livestock and enable farmers to produce foods rich in protein that will be sufficient for the populace.

Oladele-Bukola said that the agricultural loans should be provided to farmers at affordable rate and allow them to repay at a convenient time.

He said that the governments should also open up farm settlements for farmers at a reduced rate.

“Agriculture insurance policy should be provided for farmers to alleviate their sufferings.

“Farmers should be encouraged to form cooperative society to allow them to come together and exchange ideas and as well have opportunity to borrow money and buy inputs at affordable prices.

“The government, through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, can sell young animals like a day-old-chick at affordable price to farmers to encourage them.

“Agriculture, especially livestock is the mainstay of any economy, without agriculture life cannot be sustained.

“Livestock resources are important for the wellbeing of citizens. It is only when people are healthy that the economy can grow,” he said.

Oladele-Bukola said that governments should assist farmers with animal feeds at affordable prices and provide ready-made market for farmers to prevent production loss.

NAN

