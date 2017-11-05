Veteran actor, Sadiq Daba speaks on possibility of losing his man-hood

Veteran Nollywood actor c*m TV presenter, Sadiq Daba has opened up on his health challenges following confirmation that he has prostate cancer shortly after he was hospitalised for months due to leukemia. Speaking with Punch newspaper, Daba said: “Right now, I have a catheter inserted into my man-hood to ease the movement of urine. I …

